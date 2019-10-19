Fatal shooting at billiards club Hamilton’s 10th homicide of 2019: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s tenth homicide of 2019 is the result of a shooting on York Boulevard overnight.

Police say they were called out to Boulevard Billiards at 303 York Blvd. in the city’s centre just after 1:30 a.m.

First responders found a man on the sidewalk outside the club with no vital signs.

Officers later determined the man was suffering from a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say they have tentatively identified the victim and are awaiting autopsy results for confirmation.

After interviewing witnesses Hamilton police’s homicide unit believes two male suspects argued with the victim prior to the shooting.

The suspect were believed to have been wearing a dark hoodies and jackets.

Police say they have no immediate motive for the murder, and a weapon has not yet been recovered.

Officers said they would be canvassing the area on Saturday and are asking anyone with surveillance footage to call the Major Crime Unit at 905-546-4921 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online.