Canada

Police seeking driver after two teens struck by vehicle in Ingersoll: OPP

By Staff Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 8:35 am
Officials conducted investigations into a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred earlier this week. .
Officials conducted investigations into a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred earlier this week. . Nick Westoll/Global News File

OPP is searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly struck two teenagers and fled last week.

On Friday, Officials conducted investigations into a hit-and-run and determined that two 14-year-old pedestrians were walking southbound on Thames Street North in Ingersoll on Tuesday, Oct. 15 around 11:15 a.m.

OPP investigating fatal hit-and-run on Hwy. 401 near Woodstock

OPP believe a small black vehicle struck the two pedestrians and fled the scene.

The teens suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with further information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Sister of Toronto teen struck, killed by truck calls for improved safety
