Police seeking driver after two teens struck by vehicle in Ingersoll: OPP

OPP is searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly struck two teenagers and fled last week.

On Friday, Officials conducted investigations into a hit-and-run and determined that two 14-year-old pedestrians were walking southbound on Thames Street North in Ingersoll on Tuesday, Oct. 15 around 11:15 a.m.

OPP believe a small black vehicle struck the two pedestrians and fled the scene.

The teens suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with further information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

