Sports

Lucky 13 as Tiger-Cats rout Redblacks for franchise record win total

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 19, 2019 8:37 pm
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans throws during first half CFL football game action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday,.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans throws during first half CFL football game action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday,. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their franchise-record 13th game of the CFL season thanks to a 33-12 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.

It was also a record-setting performance for Ticats quarterback Dane Evans and receiver Brandon Banks.

Evans threw for a career-high 452 yards with a TD and an interception and Banks made seven catches for a career-best 101 receptions on the season in front of an announced crowd of 23,692 at Tim Hortons Field.

Both players also connected on a 60-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left in the third quarter that gave Hamilton a 26-12 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

It was the fifth consecutive game in which Banks has scored a TD and pulled him into a tie with B.C.’s Bryan Burnham for the most receiving majors with 10.

The Cats (13-3) have now won four games in a row for the second time this season and improved to 8-0 at home for the first time in club history.

Ottawa (3-13), losers of nine games in a row, registered all their points thanks to four Lewis Ward field goals from 27, 40, 43 and 56 yards.

Evans is 8-2 as Hamilton’s starter since he replaced injured starter Jeremiah Masoli on Aug. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton next plays the second-place Montreal Alouettes (9-7) on Oct. 26 in what amounts to a meaningless game in the standings.

