Multiple roads closed to weekend traffic

Send this page to someone via email

A stretch of Sterling Lyon Parkway is closed this weekend for repairs to railway crossings.

The roadway was completely closed to eastbound and westbound traffic between Kenaston Boulevard and Whidden Gate at 7 a.m. Saturday. It won’t open again until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Motorists should use alternate routes — the city suggests driving down Wilkes Avenue or McGillivray Boulevard.

Drivers are reminded of multiple closures around Winnipeg this weekend. Closures beginning Saturday a.m. on S/B Disraeli from Logan to Main, N/B St. James Bridge onto Portage, and Sterling Lyon between Kenaston & Whidden Gate. More info at: https://t.co/Koo0c102w4 — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) October 18, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The Disraeli Freeway closed southbound from Logan Avenue to Main Street at 6 a.m. Saturday for road paving. It will reopen Monday morning at 6 a.m.

The northbound off ramp from the St. James Bridge to Portage Avenue closed for road paving at 6 a.m. Saturday. It will reopen 6 p.m. Sunday.

1:15 City says rain, snow won’t stop road construction projects City says rain, snow won’t stop road construction projects