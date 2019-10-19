Menu

Traffic

Multiple roads closed to weekend traffic

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 12:32 pm
Updated October 19, 2019 12:40 pm
A road closed sign.
A road closed sign. Shane Gibson/Global News

A stretch of Sterling Lyon Parkway is closed this weekend for repairs to railway crossings.

The roadway was completely closed to eastbound and westbound traffic between Kenaston Boulevard and Whidden Gate at 7 a.m. Saturday. It won’t open again until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Motorists should use alternate routes — the city suggests driving down Wilkes Avenue or McGillivray Boulevard.

Story continues below advertisement

The Disraeli Freeway closed southbound from Logan Avenue to Main Street at 6 a.m. Saturday for road paving. It will reopen Monday morning at 6 a.m.

The northbound off ramp from the St. James Bridge to Portage Avenue closed for road paving at 6 a.m. Saturday. It will reopen 6 p.m. Sunday.

TAGS
ManitobaTrafficCity of WinnipegDrivingWinnipeg trafficroad closureWinnipeg roadsSterling Lyon Parkway
