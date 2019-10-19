Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Saint John mountain bikers to reach a galaxy far, far away with new trails

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 4:24 pm
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 1999 file photo, a rider peddles his mountain bike through the White Mountain National Forest in Bartlett, N.H.
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 1999 file photo, a rider peddles his mountain bike through the White Mountain National Forest in Bartlett, N.H. AP Photo/Jim Cole, File

Mountain bikers in Saint John will soon be able to travel to a galaxy far, far away, courtesy of a pair of new trails set to be opened on Sunday.

The two trails are named Millenium Falcon and Jedi Academy — both of which are references to the popular Star Wars film series — and are located in Rockwood Park.

READ MORE: New Brunswick Trails Council shuts down after 25 years, citing lack of provincial funding

The City of Saint John said in a press release that the two trails will add over 1.5 km of multi-purpose/all-season trails that can be used for hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing or mountain biking.

The Saint John Cycling Club and the City of Saint John are hosting the event.

The organizations say that those who come with their best Star Wars-themed costume will have the chance to win prizes.

Story continues below advertisement
Public debate underway to discuss bike lanes on mountain road in Moncton
Public debate underway to discuss bike lanes on mountain road in Moncton
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
New BrunswickSaint JohnStar WarsCity Of Saint JohnMountain bikingRockwood ParkJedi AcademyMillenium FalconSaint John Cycling Club
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.