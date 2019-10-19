Saint John mountain bikers to reach a galaxy far, far away with new trails

Send this page to someone via email

Mountain bikers in Saint John will soon be able to travel to a galaxy far, far away, courtesy of a pair of new trails set to be opened on Sunday.

The two trails are named Millenium Falcon and Jedi Academy — both of which are references to the popular Star Wars film series — and are located in Rockwood Park.

READ MORE: New Brunswick Trails Council shuts down after 25 years, citing lack of provincial funding

The City of Saint John said in a press release that the two trails will add over 1.5 km of multi-purpose/all-season trails that can be used for hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing or mountain biking.

The Saint John Cycling Club and the City of Saint John are hosting the event.

The organizations say that those who come with their best Star Wars-themed costume will have the chance to win prizes.

Story continues below advertisement

1:18 Public debate underway to discuss bike lanes on mountain road in Moncton Public debate underway to discuss bike lanes on mountain road in Moncton