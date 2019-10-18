Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seek suspect after stabbing outside downtown McDonald’s

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 6:50 pm
Police released a short surveillance video of the suspect in the hope that someone would recognize him.
Police released a short surveillance video of the suspect in the hope that someone would recognize him. YouTube / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted after a stabbing outside of a McDonald’s in the city’s downtown core.

Police said the incident occurred around 3:14 a.m. on Sunday, July 28 near a McDonald’s in the area of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West.

Investigators said the victim got into a heated argument with a man which escalated into a fight.

READ MORE: Toronto police release photos of suspects wanted in hit-and-run that injured toddler

During the fight, the victim was stabbed several times and had to be transported to hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect, meanwhile, is believed to have fled on a bike eastbound on Queen Street West.

On Friday, police released a short surveillance video of the incident in the hope that someone would recognize the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

He is described as approximately five feet, eight inches tall with a slim build and an afro or curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey or blue t-shirt and was possibly wearing black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingToronto crimetoronto police serviceSurveillance VideoToronto Stabbingqueen and spadinaSpadina Avenue and Queen Street WestStabbing outside Toronto McDonald's
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.