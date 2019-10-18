Toronto police seek suspect after stabbing outside downtown McDonald’s

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted after a stabbing outside of a McDonald’s in the city’s downtown core.

Police said the incident occurred around 3:14 a.m. on Sunday, July 28 near a McDonald’s in the area of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West.

Investigators said the victim got into a heated argument with a man which escalated into a fight.

During the fight, the victim was stabbed several times and had to be transported to hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect, meanwhile, is believed to have fled on a bike eastbound on Queen Street West.

On Friday, police released a short surveillance video of the incident in the hope that someone would recognize the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

He is described as approximately five feet, eight inches tall with a slim build and an afro or curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey or blue t-shirt and was possibly wearing black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.