Toronto police release photos of suspects wanted in hit-and-run that injured toddler

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted in a Scarborough hit-and-run that left a toddler, his mother and his grandmother injured on Sunday.

Police said they received several calls shortly before 11 a.m. for reports of a collision at Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Officials said three people were struck in total — two women, 57-years-old and 37-years-old — and a 20-month-old boy in a stroller who suffered critical injuries.

On Tuesday, police said the driver of the vehicle was identified as Derek DeSousa, 34.

He is wanted for two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle, fail to stop/render assistance, two counts of fail to stop causing bodily harm, failure to comply with recognizance and driving while under suspension.

Police said a second man, 40-year-old Jeremiah Cook, is wanted for obstructing police, failure to comply with probation order, fail to stop/render assistance, two counts of failure to stop causing bodily harm and driving while under suspension.

Investigators allege Cook abandoned the vehicle after the incident.

On Monday, investigators located it in the area of O’Connor Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 6:24 p.m.

—With files from The Canadian Press

Derek DeSousa, 34 (left) and Jeremiah Cook, 40 (right) Toronto police/Handout