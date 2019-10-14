Menu

Crime

Toronto police plead for more witnesses in alleged hit-and-run that badly injured toddler

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2019 12:52 pm
Investigators at the scene of the collision on Sunday.
Investigators at the scene of the collision on Sunday. Global News

Toronto police are asking those who witnessed an alleged hit-and-run that badly injured a toddler, his mother and his grandmother on Sunday to come forward.

Const. Alex Li notes that the crash happened in broad daylight at a busy intersection.

He says the number of witnesses who have called to give their account of the crash doesn’t line up with how many people must have seen it.

READ MORE: Baby in critical condition after Scarborough hit-and-run, officials say

Li says the 20-month-old boy’s father is begging those responsible to come forward.

Thus far police have identified three “persons of interest” who they’d like to speak with about the crash. They were identified as Toronto residents Cory Munroe, 49, Derek Desousa, 34, and Amanda Rioux, 30.

Officers have said the family was standing on a sidewalk in east Toronto when they were struck by an SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Toronto crimeToronto trafficScarborough trafficToronto Hit and runPharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere RoadPharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road pedestrians struck
