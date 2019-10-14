Toronto police plead for more witnesses in alleged hit-and-run that badly injured toddler

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are asking those who witnessed an alleged hit-and-run that badly injured a toddler, his mother and his grandmother on Sunday to come forward.

Const. Alex Li notes that the crash happened in broad daylight at a busy intersection.

He says the number of witnesses who have called to give their account of the crash doesn’t line up with how many people must have seen it.

Li says the 20-month-old boy’s father is begging those responsible to come forward.

Thus far police have identified three “persons of interest” who they’d like to speak with about the crash. They were identified as Toronto residents Cory Munroe, 49, Derek Desousa, 34, and Amanda Rioux, 30.

Officers have said the family was standing on a sidewalk in east Toronto when they were struck by an SUV.

1013 20:29 Fail To Remain PI Colisn #65/2019 Ellesmere Rd & Pharmacy…ons Of Interest https://t.co/ZR7A8X8zQY — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 14, 2019