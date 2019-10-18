Police arrest 40-year-old man in Hamilton hate graffiti investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a Hamilton man in connection with an investigation into hate graffiti near the base of the escarpment.

Police say there were four separate cases of vandalism in the area of James Street South and the Claremont Access, as well as another case of hate-based vandalism in the area of King St. West and Wentworth St. North late last month.

On Thursday at 10:30 p.m., Hamilton police say officers were patrolling near the James Street stairs when they allegedly caught a man vandalizing city property and fencing in that same area.

Police say their investigation determined he was responsible for the recent incidents.

Investigators have not released any details about the nature of the hate graffiti.

Robert Douglas, 40, of Hamilton has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including nine counts of mischief under $5,000.

