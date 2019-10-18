Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest 40-year-old man in Hamilton hate graffiti investigation

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted October 18, 2019 5:29 pm
Hamilton police released images from a security video of an alleged suspect in a hate-bias graffiti investigation.
Hamilton police released images from a security video of an alleged suspect in a hate-bias graffiti investigation. Hamilton Police Service

Police have arrested a Hamilton man in connection with an investigation into hate graffiti near the base of the escarpment.

Police say there were four separate cases of vandalism in the area of James Street South and the Claremont Access, as well as another case of hate-based vandalism in the area of King St. West and Wentworth St. North late last month.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police searching for vandal in hate-based graffiti incidents

On Thursday at 10:30 p.m., Hamilton police say officers were patrolling near the James Street stairs when they allegedly caught a man vandalizing city property and fencing in that same area.

Police say their investigation determined he was responsible for the recent incidents.

Investigators have not released any details about the nature of the hate graffiti.

Robert Douglas, 40, of Hamilton has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including nine counts of mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeHamiltonHamilton Policehate graffitiClaremont Accesshamilton hatehate biasjames street southjames street stairs
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.