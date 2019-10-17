Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton Police searching for vandal in hate-based graffiti incidents

By Shiona Thompson 900 CHML
Posted October 17, 2019 12:41 pm
Hate graffiti vandal suspect caught on security video in downtown Hamilton.
Hate graffiti vandal suspect caught on security video in downtown Hamilton. Hamilton Police Service

The Hamilton Police Hate Crimes Unit is investigating several instances of hate-based graffiti in the downtown.

Between Sunday and Tuesday, there have been four separate reports of vandalism in the area of James Street South and the Claremont Access.

Related News

That includes tagging along the escarpment stairs and on a James Street South mural.

READ MORE: Councillors approve hiring of external project manager for mitigating hate in Hamilton

Investigators also think this situation may be linked to another act of hate-based vandalism on September 26th in the area of King St. West and Wentworth St. North.

That suspect was caught on surveillance camera.

He is described as about 5’10″, weighing 180-190 pounds with a shaved head.

READ MORE: Hamilton has highest rate of police-reported hate crime in Canada: StatsCan

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Police Detectives and the Hate Crime Unit continue to investigate the incident and are asking those with security cameras to look for any suspicious activity.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Lisa Chamber by calling 905-546-3833.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Hamilton PoliceHamOntVandalismGraffitidowntown HamiltonHamilton vandalismHate Crimes Unithamilton graffiti
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.