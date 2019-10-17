Hamilton Police searching for vandal in hate-based graffiti incidents

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Police Hate Crimes Unit is investigating several instances of hate-based graffiti in the downtown.

Between Sunday and Tuesday, there have been four separate reports of vandalism in the area of James Street South and the Claremont Access.

That includes tagging along the escarpment stairs and on a James Street South mural.

READ MORE: Councillors approve hiring of external project manager for mitigating hate in Hamilton

Investigators also think this situation may be linked to another act of hate-based vandalism on September 26th in the area of King St. West and Wentworth St. North.

That suspect was caught on surveillance camera.

He is described as about 5’10″, weighing 180-190 pounds with a shaved head.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Police Detectives and the Hate Crime Unit continue to investigate the incident and are asking those with security cameras to look for any suspicious activity.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Lisa Chamber by calling 905-546-3833.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com