Crime

Fire causes $120K in damage to building in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 11:36 am
File photo of a City of Cambridge Fire Department truck in Preston.
File photo of a City of Cambridge Fire Department truck in Preston. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A fire at a building in Cambridge on Thursday caused $120,000 in damage, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they arrived at the scene of the blaze at the three-storey residential building on Close Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

All three residential units within the building were evacuated and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

After the Cambridge Fire Department extinguished the blaze, police say it was determined that the fire was likely accidental.

TAGS
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeCambridgecambridge firebuilding fire CambridgeClose avenue CambridgeFire close avenue cambridge
