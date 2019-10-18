Fire causes $120K in damage to building in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at a building in Cambridge on Thursday caused $120,000 in damage, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they arrived at the scene of the blaze at the three-storey residential building on Close Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Construction set to resume on Cambridge’s new House of Friendship building

All three residential units within the building were evacuated and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

After the Cambridge Fire Department extinguished the blaze, police say it was determined that the fire was likely accidental.

Story continues below advertisement