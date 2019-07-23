Construction set to resume on Cambridge’s new House of Friendship building

The House of Friendship’s addiction treatment centre construction project is about to restart, according to a release from the charitable organization.

The construction, which was initially supposed to include an addition to the building on Concession Road, was supposed to be completed in June until a fire on May 1 derailed plans.

The work on the building, formerly owned by the Women’s Crisis Service, now has a target completion date of late spring/early summer of 2020.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to once again move forward with this much-needed addiction treatment centre for Waterloo Region,” John Neufeld, executive director of House of Friendship, said in a release. “While it has been a tough few months for our team, we are grateful for the amazing outpouring of care and encouragement we have seen from this community. It is this support that strengthens us as we take the next steps toward making this facility a reality.”

The House of Friendship says that the damage from the fire has been covered by insurance.

The organization says that it is still $50,000 short of money to cover the costs of the renovation. The additional funds will help with extra security at the site.