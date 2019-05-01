Cambridge’s new House of Friendship building damaged in overnight fire

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate an overnight fire at the House of Friendship’s new building in Cambridge.

“We have our fire prevention on scene investigating,” Cambridge Fire Department platoon Chief Dave Mawdsley told Global News. “One of our crews is there just putting out a few hotspots.

“They are maintaining the scene integrity until the fire marshal comes to assist in investigating.”

Waterloo Regional Police say the call came in for the fire on Concession Road at around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.

They said they were at the scene to evacuate neighbouring houses and to assist with traffic.

The building, which was formerly owned by the Women’s Crisis Service, was set to be completed in June and officially open the following month, according to a report presented to the Region of Waterloo on Tuesday.

The construction, which began in September of last year, was to add a second floor to the facility.

The region’s budget committee approved a $150,000 grant to the House of Friendship on Monday to help with the cost.

The Cambridge Fire Department did not provide a cause of the fire or a damage estimate.