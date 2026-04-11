‘We are bonded forever’: Artemis II crew reflect on historic 10-day mission

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After a 10-day mission that sent them around the far side of the moon, NASA Commander Reid Wiseman says he and his three fellow Artemis II crew members are “bonded forever.”

Wiseman and fellow astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen were welcomed home in an emotional and rousing event in Houston, one day after they touched back down on Earth.

“We are bonded forever and no one down here is ever going to know what the four of us just went through and it was the most special thing that will ever happen in my life,” said Wiseman.

The mission broke the record for the farthest humans have ever travelled from Earth, and on a personal level, Reid said it was no small feat.

“This was not easy being 200,000-plus miles away from home. Like before you launch, it feels like it’s the greatest dream on Earth and when you’re out there, you just want to get back to your families and your friends,” he said.

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“It’s a special thing to be a human and it’s a special thing to be on planet Earth.”

5:44 Artemis II astronauts return to Earth after historic lunar flyby

Glover, a Navy test pilot, said he felt gratitude about the whole experience.

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“I have not processed what we just did. And I’m afraid to start even trying,” he said.

And Koch, who was mission specialist, said it was difficult to even adequately describe what they saw.

“When we saw tiny Earth, people asked our crew what impressions we had. And honestly, what struck me wasn’t necessarily just Earth. It was all the blackness around it. Earth was just this lifeboat hanging undisturbingly in the universe,” she said.

Canadian astronaut Hansen, who became the first non-American to fly around the moon, told the crowd there was a “lot of joy up there” as a crew.

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“What you saw was a group of people who loved contributing, having meaningful contribution and extracting joy out of that,” he said, while inviting his fellow astronauts for a hug on the stage.

Canadian Space Agency (CSA) President Lisa Campbell spoke at the event and reiterated this country’s dedication to space research and robotics.

“We believe we’re well positioned to deliver sought-after capabilities that’ll support the infrastructure and autonomy needed for a sustained human presence on the moon and you’ve shown us the way, Jeremy,” she said.

“Over the last 10 days, you’ve represented the very best of what it means to be Canadian. You’ve exemplified our deepest values, discipline, humility and hard work. And the Artemis crew, the four of you embodied what teamwork looks like at its very best.”

That future goal of space exploration was underscored by Republican U.S. Congressman Brian Babin, who is a member of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Babin reminded the crowd of U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision for space.

“You have travelled farther from Earth than any humans have ever gone before, pushing the boundaries of exploration, reminding us of the pioneering spirit that defines our great country — and that goes for Canada as well,” Babin said.

“This mission is a critical step forward in achieving President Trump’s vision of returning Americans to the moon in 2028 and doing so before our competitors do. And there is still much work ahead, but this moment should renew our confidence, and it most certainly has.”

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