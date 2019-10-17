Creepy Hollow continues to spook scare-seekers in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Alberta’s Creepy Hollow is in the midst of its busiest month of the year, and the family-friendly attraction boasts a lot more than just the most intricate haunted house in the area.

Glory Reimer, who owns Creepy Hollow along with her husband, Richard, said there are “lots of scary surprises everywhere.”

“What I like about the busy season is I can go up on our Hollywood hill — Creepy Hollow hill — and I look down, and I can hear screaming from over here and over there and down there, running out of the house and through the forest… that’s my favourite part.” Tweet This

The attraction is open year-round, but the Reimer family spends all year preparing for October, making sure there’s something new for scare-seekers each Halloween.

This year, two brand new, elaborate rooms are the highlight of the famous haunted house.

“When I introduce it at the door I say, ‘each room is its own museum masterpiece, slow down and enjoy the sites, while you can,'” she laughed.

Thousands of unique props are strategically placed throughout Creepy Hollow, with many of them made by the Reimers.

“Our Frankenstein, he’s eight feet tall, he was made from scratch,” Reimer said, “in the lab of course.”

Creepy Hollow also offers hearse rides, wagon rides, a fortune teller, a haunted forest, dance parties, a food truck, and a mystery maze.

This is the fifth season the family has been at their Warner location — just off Highway 4 — after they were forced to move from their original spot in Stirling in 2015.

The current 20-acre property allows the family to host campers from May through October, and it presents endless possibilities for expansion.

“[Richard] would like to do some outdoor concert stuff, so he’s building a stage,” Reimer said. “Build it and they will come, you know?”

But after all these years, it’s the little things — and the reactions — that keep the Reimers going.

“The ones that can’t be scared… when they come out and they pee their pants, you know you’ve done your job,” she laughed. Tweet This

Creepy Hollow will remain open through the first weekend of November.