Calgary Farmers’ Market breaks ground on second location

Construction at the Calgary Farmers’ Market second location is officially underway as officials broke ground at the new site Thursday.

The second location is located in Greenwich in the city’s northwest.

General manager Stacey Petropoulos said they have been working on the site for more than two years.

The new market will help support more than 70 local family-owned businesses and create more than 200 jobs, Petropoulos said.

“Calgary Farmers’ Market West will be more than just another market — we’re building a community of like-minded small businesses that gain stability and success seeing new customers every week,” Petropoulos said.

The first Calgary Farmer’s Market — located at 510 77 Ave S.E. — was opened in July 2004.

Petropolous said the new 50,000-square-foot retail space in Greenwich Village is a “game changer” for northwest Calgary — providing ample opportunities for residents to buy local produce right in their community.

“The northwest does not have anything like the Calgary Farmers’ Market,” she said.

“Every other day, a northwest resident will ask me when the market is opening.”

The market is slated to open in 2021.