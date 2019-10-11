New indoor Christmas light festival and holiday market coming to Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly one million lights will be used in a brand new holiday attraction in Calgary this winter – and you won’t need to bundle up to go see them.

The first-ever Noel Christmas Light Park & Market will be held at the Nutrien Centre on the Stampede Grounds from Nov. 28 – Dec. 31.

The indoor event will feature four themed light parks, a 250-foot interactive light tunnel and two 50-foot Christmas trees.

✨Get ready #YYC! ✨

Canada's most spectacular holiday event is coming to the Stampede Grounds November 28th – December 31st.

Tickets on sale October 15th. Don't miss out on your newest holiday tradition. Sign up for info on early bird access at https://t.co/I4oiAjWNGs#yycevents pic.twitter.com/v1LJ7Wnhs1 — Noel Festival (@NoelFestival) October 9, 2019

Organizers say the all-ages event is the largest of its kind in Canada, and will transform the Nutrien Centre into a “magical holiday wonderland.”

“Guests can explore the light displays, enjoy festive food and drink, shop for artisan gifts within the market and take in traditional carols and live music entertainment — all within the warmth of an indoor venue,” a Friday news release said.

Story continues below advertisement

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer will be there too.

Organizers are currently accepting vendor applications and said details on a hiring fair will be announced shortly.

“Everyone from students to grandparents are welcome to attend or to apply and help make holiday magic happen,” Noel Christmas co-founder Stephen Verhoeff said in a news release.

Tickets for the Noel Indoor Light Park & Christmas Market go on sale on Oct. 15 via noelchristmas.ca.

Organizers say the plan is for the 30-day festival to be held annually.