Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

New indoor Christmas light festival and holiday market coming to Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 2:53 pm
The 2019 Noel Christmas Light Park & Market runs from Nov. 28 - Dec. 31.
The 2019 Noel Christmas Light Park & Market runs from Nov. 28 - Dec. 31. CNW Group/Noel Christmas Light Park & Market

Nearly one million lights will be used in a brand new holiday attraction in Calgary this winter – and you won’t need to bundle up to go see them.

The first-ever Noel Christmas Light Park & Market will be held at the Nutrien Centre on the Stampede Grounds from Nov. 28 – Dec. 31.

The indoor event will feature four themed light parks, a 250-foot interactive light tunnel and two 50-foot Christmas trees.

Organizers say the all-ages event is the largest of its kind in Canada, and will transform the Nutrien Centre into a “magical holiday wonderland.”

“Guests can explore the light displays, enjoy festive food and drink, shop for artisan gifts within the market and take in traditional carols and live music entertainment — all within the warmth of an indoor venue,” a Friday news release said.

Story continues below advertisement

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer will be there too.

READ MORE: After being cancelled, Calgary’s Festival of Lights will go ahead for 2019 season

Organizers are currently accepting vendor applications and said details on a hiring fair will be announced shortly.

“Everyone from students to grandparents are welcome to attend or to apply and help make holiday magic happen,” Noel Christmas co-founder Stephen Verhoeff said in a news release.

Tickets for the Noel Indoor Light Park & Christmas Market go on sale on Oct. 15 via noelchristmas.ca.

Organizers say the plan is for the 30-day festival to be held annually.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
ChristmasChristmas LightsChristmas MarketCalgary ChristmasCalgary Christmas lightsCalgary Christmas marketCalgary Christmas Market 2019Christmas market 2019Noel ChristmasNoel Christmas Light Park & Christmas MarketNoel Christmas Light Park & Market
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.