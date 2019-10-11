New indoor Christmas light festival and holiday market coming to Calgary

Nearly one million lights will be used in a brand new holiday attraction in Calgary this winter – and you won’t need to bundle up to go see them.
The first-ever Noel Christmas Light Park & Market will be held at the Nutrien Centre on the Stampede Grounds from Nov. 28 – Dec. 31.
The indoor event will feature four themed light parks, a 250-foot interactive light tunnel and two 50-foot Christmas trees.
Organizers say the all-ages event is the largest of its kind in Canada, and will transform the Nutrien Centre into a “magical holiday wonderland.”
“Guests can explore the light displays, enjoy festive food and drink, shop for artisan gifts within the market and take in traditional carols and live music entertainment — all within the warmth of an indoor venue,” a Friday news release said.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer will be there too.
Organizers are currently accepting vendor applications and said details on a hiring fair will be announced shortly.
“Everyone from students to grandparents are welcome to attend or to apply and help make holiday magic happen,” Noel Christmas co-founder Stephen Verhoeff said in a news release.
Tickets for the Noel Indoor Light Park & Christmas Market go on sale on Oct. 15 via noelchristmas.ca.
Organizers say the plan is for the 30-day festival to be held annually.
