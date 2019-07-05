The Market at Calgary Stampede opening doors for local vendors

Over 700,000 people passed through the doors of The Market at the Calgary Stampede in 2018 and organizers are hoping to see 100,000 people a day in 2019.

The event helps showcase artists from across the world as they take part in the 10-day long celebration.

Artists submit applications in November in hopes to be selected and get the opportunity to set up a booth at the Stampede.

“The market is here to highlight local artists. For lots of these people, this is their business,” Megan Tackaberry with the Calgary Stampede said. “They put their heart and soul into what they sell and they get to share it with the community.”

After an artist gets approved, they get to move into the BMO Centre and begin what is, for most, the biggest 10 days of their sales year.

WATCH: 2019 Calgary Stampede Parade in 15 minutes

For organizations like the Manitobah Mukluks, it can open up the door to more buyers nationally.

“We’re really excited to be here. It’s our first year at the Stampede, it’s been really busy so far,” Western regional manager of the Manitobah Mukluks, Cavelle Bieker said. “We really are excited to connect with new customers and old ones as well.”

READ MORE: Skies clear, rain stops just in time for start of Calgary Stampede parade

On top of booths and art, there is more than enough to keep the family entertained with treats, games and tons of space to run around.

“We have a completely re-designed, re-imagined space, really focusing on ‘retail-tainment,”‘ Tackaberry said. “So, we have increased the attractions that are in the space, really bringing in a different demographic.”

For the first time ever at The Market, you can also experience fresh produce and fruits at the Fresh and Local Farm Market.

The Market at Stampede runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day and is free with admission to the park.

For a full list of vendors, you can visit the Calgary Stampede website.