Calgary Farmers’ Market expanding with second space in city’s northwest

The Calgary Farmers’ Market is growing, with a new location expected to open in spring 2020.

The new 50,000-square-foot Calgary Farmers’ Market West, which owners said will have the feel of old New York, will be located in the Greenwich community in the city’s northwest.

The Calgary Farmers’ Market started in 2004 and has been a go-to for Calgarians looking for local products including artisan goods, farm-fresh produce and meats and a wide selection of other vendors.

“This new location has been a dream in the making for many years and we’re so excited to share the news with Calgarians,” board president Rod Bradshaw said in a news release.

The market said the second location will “echo the buzz and beauty” of the market in the south, while offering an “al-fresco style” dining and shopping space with more than 75 vendors — some new and some well-known from the south market.

“Other notable features include private event space, outdoor mezzanine, an expansive indoor and outdoor kids’ play area, as well as access to a designated birthday room,” the Market said.

Owners said the Calgary Farmers’ Market location in the south sees more than one million visitors each year.