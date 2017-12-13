Calgary Farmers’ Market flooded after water main break
A A
The Calgary Farmers’ Market was under water Wednesday afternoon after a water main break caused a flood in the building, according to the market’s general manager.
Stacy Petropolous told Global News the “major water main break” happened at about 3:45 p.m. and flooded the market itself.
“I have no rubber boots and there’s water up to my knees and I’m trying to get emails out to our vendors,” Petropolous said.
READ MORE: Water main break north of downtown Calgary
Petropolous said part of the building was not accessible as of 5 p.m. She said she didn’t believe the booths were damaged by the water.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.