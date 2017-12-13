Calgary Farmers' Market
December 13, 2017 7:00 pm
Updated: December 13, 2017 7:27 pm

Calgary Farmers’ Market flooded after water main break

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Water was seen pouring out the doors of the Calgary Farmers' Market on Wednesday evening after a flood that managers say was caused by a water main break. Christa Dao has more details from the scene.

A A

The Calgary Farmers’ Market was under water Wednesday afternoon after a water main break caused a flood in the building, according to the market’s general manager.

Stacy Petropolous told Global News the “major water main break” happened at about 3:45 p.m. and flooded the market itself.

“I have no rubber boots and there’s water up to my knees and I’m trying to get emails out to our vendors,” Petropolous said.

READ MORE: Water main break north of downtown Calgary

Petropolous said part of the building was not accessible as of 5 p.m. She said she didn’t believe the booths were damaged by the water.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Farmers' Market
Calgary Farmers' Market Flood
Calgary Farmers' Market Floode
Flood Calgary Farmers' Market

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News