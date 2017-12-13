Calgary Farmers’ Market flooded after water main break

The Calgary Farmers’ Market was under water Wednesday afternoon after a water main break caused a flood in the building, according to the market’s general manager.

Stacy Petropolous told Global News the “major water main break” happened at about 3:45 p.m. and flooded the market itself.

Water continues to gush out of the farmers market. Fire crews on scene. Waiting for city water works to come and turn off power. 20 ppl evacuated #yyc pic.twitter.com/5TqTmk2x8z — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) December 13, 2017

“I have no rubber boots and there’s water up to my knees and I’m trying to get emails out to our vendors,” Petropolous said.

Petropolous said part of the building was not accessible as of 5 p.m. She said she didn’t believe the booths were damaged by the water.