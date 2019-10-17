Man charged in attempted thefts from Calgary deposit boxes

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have laid charges in a string of attempted thefts from night deposit boxes throughout the city.

The incidents took place at various financial intuitions between July 12 and Aug. 6.

Investigators believe the same person tried to force open the boxes or fish deposits out, and was believed to be responsible for 11 attempted thefts in Calgary and three in Chestermere and Airdrie.

READ MORE: Calgary police seek information in attempted night depository box thefts

In August, police released pictures of the man they believed was responsible.

On Thursday, the Calgary Police Service said 40-year-old Daniel Rene Norman St. Germain, 40, of Calgary, has since been charged with five counts of mischief to property.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Story continues below advertisement