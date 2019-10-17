Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in attempted thefts from Calgary deposit boxes

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 1:55 pm
In August, Calgary police released a photo of a man believed to be involved in several attempted night depository box thefts.
In August, Calgary police released a photo of a man believed to be involved in several attempted night depository box thefts. Calgary Police

Calgary police have laid charges in a string of attempted thefts from night deposit boxes throughout the city.

The incidents took place at various financial intuitions between July 12 and Aug. 6.

Investigators believe the same person tried to force open the boxes or fish deposits out, and was believed to be responsible for 11 attempted thefts in Calgary and three in Chestermere and Airdrie.

READ MORE: Calgary police seek information in attempted night depository box thefts

In August, police released pictures of the man they believed was responsible.

On Thursday, the Calgary Police Service said 40-year-old Daniel Rene Norman St. Germain, 40, of Calgary, has since been charged with five counts of mischief to property.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCPSAirdrieChestermereAttempted TheftCalgary deposit boxCalgary deposit box theftDaniel Rene Norman St. Germaindeposit boxdeposit box theft
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.