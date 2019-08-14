Calgary police seek information in attempted night depository box thefts

Calgary police, along with RCMP, are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they believe to be involved in several attempted night depository thefts in the city and surrounding area.

Between July 12, 2019, and Aug. 6, 2019, a man attempted to gain access to several night deposit boxes at financial institutions using a number of different methods, Calgary police said.

It is believed the man hit 10 institutions in Calgary and three more in Airdrie and Chestermere.

Police describe the man as approximately 5’8”, between 160 to 180 pounds, and wearing construction clothes. Police also note he was seen driving a white GMC Sierra with construction materials in the bed of the truck. The license plate was not visible.

Police believe there is a second man involved but did not have a suspect description.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also contact Crime Stoppers on their website at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.