Dead body found outside elementary school in Richmond Hill, police say

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. – Police north of Toronto say a dead body has been found outside an elementary school.
York Regional Police say the body was found on school grounds at Sixteenth Avenue Public School in Richmond Hill, Ont., just before 8:30 a.m.
READ MORE: Human trafficking ring dismantled in multi-jurisdictional investigation: York Regional Police
The force has not released the person’s name, but Const. Laura Nicolle says a 16-year-old went missing in the area Wednesday night.
A spokesperson for the York Region District School Board says social work and psychology staff are at the school to support students.
READ MORE: 13-year-old boy driving SUV causes multi-vehicle collision in North York, police watchdog investigating
They say classes will continue throughout the day.
Police say the death is not considered suspicious.
COMMENTS