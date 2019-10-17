Menu

Crime

Dead body found outside elementary school in Richmond Hill, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2019 11:36 am
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station.
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. – Police north of Toronto say a dead body has been found outside an elementary school.

York Regional Police say the body was found on school grounds at Sixteenth Avenue Public School in Richmond Hill, Ont., just before 8:30 a.m.

The force has not released the person’s name, but Const. Laura Nicolle says a 16-year-old went missing in the area Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the York Region District School Board says social work and psychology staff are at the school to support students.

They say classes will continue throughout the day.

Police say the death is not considered suspicious.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
