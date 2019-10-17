Menu

Crime

Belleville police seeking 2 suspects after alleged violent robbery sends 1 man to hospital

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 12:08 pm
Belleville police are investigating an alleged robbery that led to a man being sent to hospital.
Belleville police are investigating an alleged robbery that led to a man being sent to hospital. CKWS News

Belleville police are looking for two suspects following an alleged robbery that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

According to a police news release, two men entered a store in the city’s north end around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 16.

READ MORE: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Belleville

According to police, the men sprayed an employee at the store with an unknown substance and then robbed him. The employee then followed the two men out of the store, police say.

A physical altercation reportedly ensued, and the employee was seriously injured.

When emergency services arrived, police say the employee was transported to Kingston General Hospital with injuries. Police would not elaborate on how the man was injured.

Both suspects reportedly fled and were last seen driving south on Cannifton Road North in a dark-coloured vehicle that police say may have been a Hyundai.

Investigators are now asking the public’s help to identify the two suspects.

READ MORE: Police investigating possible arson behind Belleville business

The first suspect is described as a tall man with a thin build. Police say he was wearing red pants with a white stripe and a camouflaged hoodie and carrying a dark-coloured bag at the time of the alleged incident.

There was no description of the second man, with police only saying he was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the suspects is being asked to contact Det. Sgt. Ian Jarvis by phone at 613-966-0882 ext. 2312 or email at ijarvis@police.belleville.on.ca or Det. Const. Corey McGee by phone at 613-966-0882 ext. 2308 or email at cmcgee@police.belleville.on.ca.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Quinte Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

