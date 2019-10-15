Police investigating possible arson behind Belleville business

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police are asking the public for additional information about a fire they have deemed to be arson.

Police and the Belleville Fire Department were called to the Value Village on Bell Boulevard on Monday to respond to a report that a trailer parked behind the building was on fire.

When emergency crews arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished, but officials say the Value Village building was damaged due to a considerable amount of exposure to smoke and water.

Belleville police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Quinte Crime Stoppers 1-800-8477.

