Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Belleville

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 10:50 am
Belleville police have charged a local man with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead on Tuesday.
Belleville police have charged a local man with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead on Tuesday. CKWS News

Police have charged a Belleville man with the murder of a local woman.

According to a Belleville police news release, a 54-year-old woman was found dead at a home on Cannifton Road just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Belleville police’s criminal investigation branch and forensic identification unit were called in to investigate.

Early Wednesday morning, Belleville police arrested a 38-year-old man in the city’s west end and charged him with second-degree murder.

Police are not releasing any names at this time, and they say there is no risk to public safety.

The man will appear for a bail hearing at the Quinte Courthouse at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives Mark Abrams and Darrell Hatfield at 613-966-0882, ext. 2322 and 2315.

