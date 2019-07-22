40-year-old man facing charges after transport truck crashes into Belleville building

A 40-year-old man is facing charges after a transport truck crashed into an apartment building on Union Street in the northwest part of the city Saturday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., police received word that a transport truck had crashed into the structure, and emergency crews were called to the scene.

As a result of the crash, the building was evacuated, and one woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The male driver of the transport truck was arrested at the scene and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault with a weapon.

The man is being held for a show cause hearing. The investigation is currently ongoing.

More to come.