Charges pending in Southwold Hwy. 401 tractor trailer collision: Elgin OPP

Charges are pending in a rear-end collision along Highway 401 west of London, Ont., that left two people in hospital in life-threatening condition, Elgin OPP said Monday.

The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway around 5:45 p.m. Friday when one tractor-trailer rear-ended another near Iona Road in Southwold Township, police said.

The driver and passenger in the rear tractor-trailer were taken to hospital with serious injuries and had been listed in life-threatening condition. On Monday, police said both were listed in stable condition.

Police haven’t released any information related to the pending charges.

The collision shut down the highway for several hours, snarling rush hour traffic.