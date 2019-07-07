Man pulled from Lake Huron dies in hospital: South Bruce OPP

A man who was pulled from the waters of Lake Huron and rushed to hospital in critical condition on Friday morning has died, South Bruce OPP say.

Provincial police say they were contacted around 9 a.m. Friday with a report of a small aluminium boat travelling in circles off the shores of Southampton.

According to police, “quick-acting civilians” were on the scene before emergency services arrived and spotted a man in the water.

READ MORE: Man in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Huron — OPP

Bruce County paramedics transported the man to hospital in critical condition.

On Saturday, police announced the man had been pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, but police said the death is not considered suspicious.