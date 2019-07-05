Man in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Huron: OPP

OPP are investigating an incident in which a man was rescued from the waters of Lake Huron and is now listed in critical condition.

OPP say they were alerted at 9 a.m. on Friday to a small boat circling in Lake Huron just off the shore near Southampton.

The OPP marine unit, along with the Canadian Coast Guard, paramedics and the Saugeen Shores Fire Department, responded to the scene, but nearby civilians had already found a man in the waters before emergency crews arrived, according to police.

The man was transported to hospital by ambulance and is now in critical condition.

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes woman drowns in backyard pool: OPP

Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. No further information has been released.

OPP are asking anyone with further information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.cstip.ca.