OPP charge truck driver after 2 tractor-trailers collide near Belleville
OPP have charged the driver of a tractor-trailer after a collision closed Highway 401 near Belleville Tuesday morning.
According to Const. Steve Earle with the Lennox and Addington OPP, one tractor-trailer rear-ended another on Highway 401 near Highway 37 around 5 a.m. on July 9.
Earle said no one was injured during the collision, but OPP have charged one of the drivers with careless driving.
The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours for the investigation.
One lane was opened later in the morning but another is still closed to deal with an oil spill.
Traffic is still moving slowly through the area, Earle said.
