Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Murder conviction in death of James Carlson upheld by Saskatchewan Appeal Court

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 10:15 am
Updated October 17, 2019 10:16 am
In 2008, James Carlson disappeared from the Watrous, Sask., area under suspicious circumstances. Taylor Wolff was later charged with murder in his death.
In 2008, James Carlson disappeared from the Watrous, Sask., area under suspicious circumstances. Taylor Wolff was later charged with murder in his death. RCMP / Supplied

Saskatchewan’s highest court has rejected the appeal of a man seeking to overturn his murder conviction.

Taylor Wolff was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years after being found guilty in August 2018 of second-degree murder in the death of James Carlson.

Related News

READ MORE: Taylor Wolff found guilty of second-degree murder in James Carlson’s death

Carlson disappeared in May 2008 from his Watrous, Sask., home. His body has never been found, but his car was found on a rural property near Rosthern two years later.

Wolff appealed the conviction, saying the trial judge made a number of significant errors.

In a decision released on Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal.

The court found the trial judge did not err in determining two witnesses were credible and that their evidence was reliable, one of the grounds of Wolff’s appeal.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although credibility and reliability are distinct concepts, they do not exist in independent silos and need not be specifically referred to by name in a trial judge’s reasons in order to withstand appellate review,” the court wrote in its decision.

“The important thing is that a trial judge considers both aspects when assessing a witness’s evidence and making factual findings, and that the reasons for judgment demonstrate that both aspects were considered.”

READ MORE: Taylor Wolff sentenced for second-degree murder in James Carlson’s death

Wolff also argued the trial judge made errors in his assessment of the circumstantial evidence.

In dismissing this argument, the Appeal Court said there was no error in the approach the judge took when assessing the evidence.

“He considered other possible explanations, such as the theory that Mr. Carlson was not actually shot in his residence, and the theory that if Mr. Carlson actually died from a gunshot, somebody else was responsible,” the court said.

“In reaching the conclusions that he did, the trial judge clearly rejected those theories.”

Verdict in Taylor Wolff murder trial, accused of killing James Carlson
Verdict in Taylor Wolff murder trial, accused of killing James Carlson
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeSaskatchewanSecond Degree MurderSaskatchewan CrimeSaskatchewan Court of AppealWatrousJames CarlsonTaylor WolffWatrous SaskatchewanJames Carlson DisappearanceSask Murder
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.