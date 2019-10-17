Powerful storm hits Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Heavy rain and powerful winds are battering down on large swaths of southern Quebec early Thursday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for several regions, including Montreal, Quebec City and Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

The weather agency says up to 80 millimetres of rain is expected to fall over the lower Laurentians, Montreal and the Montérégie by the evening.

READ MORE: Emergency work to start on vital water main in Montreal’s downtown core

Drivers should give themselves extra time on the roads this morning. Environment Canada says localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the warning reads.

The torrential rain and strong winds have led to power outages in Quebec. In Montreal, about 29,000 customers are in the dark Thursday morning, according to Hydro-Québec.

Story continues below advertisement

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) warns there will be delays on its bus network due to weather conditions.

At the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, several flights are delayed or cancelled.

2:10 REM work right on track says Minister, despite recent reports suggesting otherwise REM work right on track says Minister, despite recent reports suggesting otherwise