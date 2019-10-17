Menu

Crime

Airdrie RCMP looking for assault suspect who hits women’s butts and cycles away

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 7:08 am
Airdrie RCMP are looking for a suspect involved in multiple assaults on women.
Airdrie RCMP are looking for a suspect involved in multiple assaults on women. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Airdrie RCMP are looking for a suspect who has assaulted multiple women walking the city’s streets recently.

RCMP didn’t provide a timeframe for when the assaults occurred.

Police said a man on a bike has been cycling behind women, and as he rides past, he hits them on their butts.

“After he does this he rides away from the scene and does not attempt to commit the offence again on the same female,” Airdrie RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Tweet This

The suspect is a man in his 20s, and he was wearing a dark jacket and riding a black mountain bike during the offences, police said.

RCMP took the opportunity to advise people to be aware of their surroundings and to report anything suspicious to them.

Story continues below advertisement

If you have information about the assaults, call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

