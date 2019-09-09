1st-degree murder charge laid in Airdrie shooting death

A 59-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a fatal shooting in Airdrie over the weekend.

At about 5 p.m. Saturday, RCMP were called with reports of shots fired in the Canals neighbourhood. RCMP said an injured man was found outside an area home. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, police said Monday.

Over the weekend, RCMP told Global News the victim was a 57-year-old man. An autopsy is scheduled for later Monday, RCMP said.

Michael Antony Roebuck of Airdrie is charged with first-degree murder. RCMP said Monday he remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19.

RCMP said Monday the victim and the accused were neighbours.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.