1 dead after shooting in Airdrie: EMS
One person was killed after a shooting in Airdrie, Alta., on Saturday, according to EMS and RCMP.
EMS responded to reports of a person being shot near Canoe Close at around 5 p.m.
RCMP said a 57-year-old man was shot; EMS said a person died at the scene.
More to come.
