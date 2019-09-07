Crime
September 7, 2019 9:51 pm

1 dead after shooting in Airdrie: EMS

By Online Journalist  Global News

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in Airdrie on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

One person was killed after a shooting in Airdrie, Alta., on Saturday, according to EMS and RCMP.

EMS responded to reports of a person being shot near Canoe Close at around 5 p.m.

RCMP said a 57-year-old man was shot; EMS said a person died at the scene.

More to come.

