Crime

Spruce Grove teacher facing child pornography charges

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 16, 2019 6:19 pm
This photo of Chris Giauque was obtained from the Spruce Grove Composite High School website on Oct. 16, 2019. Later that afternoon it had been taken down. .
This photo of Chris Giauque was obtained from the Spruce Grove Composite High School website on Oct. 16, 2019. Later that afternoon it had been taken down.

A teacher at Spruce Grove Composite High School has been charged after police allege they found child pornography on his electronic devices.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams arrested Christopher Giaque, 31, on Oct. 11 with the assistance of Parkland County RCMP, ALERT said in a release on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Edmonton man charged with allegedly sexually exploiting girl from Texas

A computer and a number of electronic devices were taken from the man’s Edmonton home.

ALERT said the teacher was charged with possessing child pornography, but that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges were possible.

READ MORE: Edmonton pediatrician Ghassan Al-Naami charged with child porn offences

While ALERT described Giaque as a teacher at Spruce Grove Composite High School, he didn’t appear on the school’s website on Wednesday afternoon.

“This is an alarming matter and Parkland School Division is taking it very seriously,” stated board chair Lorraine Stewart in a written statement on the school’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

“The teacher in question was placed on leave as soon as our organization was made aware of the investigation. As this involves an ongoing RCMP investigation, we are not at liberty to discuss any further.”

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit is asking anyone with information on the investigation to contact local police or cybertip.ca.

TAGS
IceALERTAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsInternet Child ExploitationParkland School DivisionSpruce Grove Composite High SchoolSpruce Grove high school teacher chargedSpruce Grove teacher chargedSpruce Grove teacher child pornography
