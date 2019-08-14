Edmonton pediatrician Ghassan Al-Naami charged with child porn offences

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has arrested and charged an Edmonton pediatrician with child pornography offences.

Ghassan Al-Naami, 47, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 11 with the assistance of Leduc and Edmonton International Airport RCMP.

Al-Naami is charged with possession and transmission of child pornography.

ALERT said Al-Naami is a pediatrician in Edmonton but that investigators don’t have any evidence suggesting offences were committed against children under his care.

Al-Naami is listed as a pediatrician at the Bright Futures Clinic in Edmonton’s Norwood area.

His biography on the clinic’s website says he received his medical degree from the University of Jordan in 1996 and has worked in Saudi Arabia and the United States. It also says he was trained in pediatric cardiology and cardiac imaging at the University of Alberta and in Denver, Colo.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta was alerted after Al-Naami was arrested.

ALERT said the allegations against Al-Naami stem from child pornography that was allegedly uploaded online in April.

The RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre notified ICE in July, and an investigation was launched.

ALERT said ICE will continue its forensic analysis of computers and electronic devices seized from Al-Naami.

Al-Naami was released from custody on a number of conditions, including not to have any contact with anyone under the age of 16 and not to continue working in any job that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards people under the age of 16 years.

ALERT and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. MT.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or submit information via cybertip.ca.

— More to come…