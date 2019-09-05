Edmonton man charged with allegedly sexually exploiting girl from Texas

A 35-year-old Edmonton man was arrested and faces several exploitation charges after allegedly sending child pornography to a girl in the United States and coaxing her to share naked photo of herself in return.

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began investigating the alleged child exploitation after it was contacted by the Abilene Police Department in Texas.

READ MORE: Child porn case stayed by Alberta judge after police mistakenly name youth charged

Investigators allege a nine-year-old girl from Abilene was being lured over the internet starting back in March.

The accused allegedly engaged the child in explicit conversations over social media and allegedly sent pornography to the girl, who was allegedly manipulated into sending nude photographs back, ALERT said.

“There are no borders on the internet, so it’s imperative that law enforcement agencies are able to share information on cases like this,” ALERT ICE Unit Cpl. Dave Knight said.

“Once we received the information from Texas, we acted as quickly as we could to arrest the suspect and ensure the child’s safety.”

READ MORE: More charges laid against Alberta man accused of sharing child pornography

The ICE Unit and Edmonton police searched a home in the city on Aug. 15, and arrested a 35-year-old man.

“It’s nice to see agencies working together, even internationally, for the protection of children who are our most vulnerable victims,” Abilene Police Department Det. Catherine Mason said.

“The Abilene Police Department in Texas greatly appreciates the response from Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams in the apprehension of this suspect.”

Adam Warwick was charged with:

child luring

exposing a child to explicit material

making child pornography

distributing child pornography

possession of child pornography

Abilene is located about 290 kilometres east of Dallas.