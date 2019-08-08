Child porn case stayed by Alberta judge after police mistakenly name youth charged
A A
An Alberta judge has stayed charges in a child pornography case because police mistakenly released the name of a teen suspect.
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, or ALERT, published a news release last November announcing 13 arrests for child luring and similar offences.
Later that day, the agency learned one of the suspects it listed as being 18 years old was actually 17 at the time.
Media outlets were alerted and asked to remove identifying information of the teen.
But a provincial court decision last week says those details are still accessible online several months later.
A stay of proceedings was granted on July 29.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.