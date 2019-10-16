Hamilton police release photo of bank robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, police say a man entered the Royal Bank on Rymal Road East and handed the teller a note, saying it was a robbery and he was armed.

After getting some cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot and his image was caught on surveillance.

Police add that a weapon was not seen and no one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as six feet tall and 180 pounds, with a medium build and a light brown beard. He was wearing sunglasses, a hooded coat and a dark baseball cap.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that you believe could assist police with the investigation, you are asked to contact Det. Const. Sarah Ricker (905-546-8938) or Staff Sgt. Andrea Torrie (905-546-2991) of the break and enter, auto theft and robbery unit.

HPS is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to contact police by calling 905-546- 8938. #HamOnt https://t.co/jcXClKbNso — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 16, 2019