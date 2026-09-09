MLA calls for review after Surrey police involved in multiple collisions

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In the last 12 months, six people have died or been seriously injured in collisions involving the Surrey Police Service, prompting a local MLA to call on the Solicitor General to launch a review.

The latest incident happened on Labour Day at 3 a.m.

Surrey Police Service says it was attempting to stop the driver of a black Chevrolet Avalanche near the intersection of King George Boulevard and 96 Avenue.

The two vehicles collided and investigators say the truck driver failed to stop.

Authorities say the truck driver later crashed into a concrete SkyTrain barrier and a pedestrian was left with life-threatening injuries.

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The police watchdog is now looking into the incident.

2:15 Video raises questions about Surrey police actions

But beyond the investigation by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko would like to see the province conduct its own review.

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“I think that there needs to be a review and that the minister should, you know, really take up this cause and if they find nothing, they find nothing,” she said. “But this, you know, we can’t just let this go as a bad coincidence or a series of unlucky circumstances.

“We need to ensure that you know, with every opportunity that we have here, that there isn’t something more we could address to improve safety for the officers in the public.”

The Ministry of Public Safety and the Solicitor General say it is awaiting the outcome of the IIO investigations before determining if further steps are necessary.