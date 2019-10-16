Police in Niagara looking for contractor connected to alleged paving fraud

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police say they’re searching for an alleged fraudster who’s bilked a number of homeowners out of cash through unsolicited driveway paving work that’s never completed.

In early October, investigators with the central fraud unit revealed a number of consumer complaints from Niagara residents who came forward after hiring an “aggressive and pushy” contractor to take on resurfacing work at their homes.

The complainants have shared similar stories about unsolicited contractors going door to door selling competitively priced driveway paving and similar services and then only completing a portion of the work.

Investigators say residents have been losing large cash deposits from the alleged scam and usually losing contact with the contractor once a final payment is made.

The contractors are well prepared for their door-to-door solicitations with business cards and pamphlets, according to police.

Police say 46-year-old Jerry Connors is wanted for fraud over $5,000 and failure to appear in court.

Connors may be operating a 2010 White Dodge Ram pickup truck and his whereabouts are currently unknown, say investigators.

Police believe the suspect is not working alone and that he may be a part of a larger group engaged in the alleged scam.

Niagara’s central fraud unit is suggesting residents be leery of unsolicited offers via the phone or door to door and to never accept a cash-only deal.

Anyone who may have come in contact with Connors or have any related information to the case is asked to call Niagara police at (905) 688-4111 or reach out to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online.

