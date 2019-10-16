Menu

Canada

Search continues for Manitoba hunters stranded by storm

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 2:19 pm
Updated October 16, 2019 2:37 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP are looking for a quartet of missing hunters from the Gods River area after weather conditions prevented them from being picked up by a float plane Oct. 11.

The hunters – two adults and two youths, aged 12 and 16 – were dropped off at Mosquito Lake, also known as Clifford Reid Lake, on Oct. 8, and were supposed to picked up three days later, said police.

RCMP are concerned that the hunters only brought enough food for their intended trip, and are likely sleeping in tents as there aren’t any nearby cabins.

Police are searching the area with a helicopter Wednesday, and have notified RCMP Search and Rescue, as well as the Canadian military.

TAGS
RCMPManitoba RCMPMissing PeopleMissing huntersGods LakeMosquito Lake
