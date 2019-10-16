Search continues for Manitoba hunters stranded by storm

RCMP are looking for a quartet of missing hunters from the Gods River area after weather conditions prevented them from being picked up by a float plane Oct. 11.

The hunters – two adults and two youths, aged 12 and 16 – were dropped off at Mosquito Lake, also known as Clifford Reid Lake, on Oct. 8, and were supposed to picked up three days later, said police.

READ MORE: RCMP search for missing Grand Rapids hunters

RCMP are concerned that the hunters only brought enough food for their intended trip, and are likely sleeping in tents as there aren’t any nearby cabins.

Police are searching the area with a helicopter Wednesday, and have notified RCMP Search and Rescue, as well as the Canadian military.

#rcmpmb conducting a helicopter search today on Mosquito Lake to search for 4 overdue hunters from Gods River. The hunters were dropped off on Oct 8 & scheduled to return on Oct 11, but were unable to be picked up due to poor weather. https://t.co/CYC6nhakHA — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 16, 2019

1:54 Bathroom break strands 71-year-old pilot on Pickerel Lake Bathroom break strands 71-year-old pilot on Pickerel Lake

Story continues below advertisement