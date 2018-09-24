RCMP search for missing Grand Rapids hunters

Two hunters have been reported missing in the Grand Rapids area.

Grand Rapids RCMP are searching for two men, aged 60 and 73, who were part of a larger hunting party but went out together on ATVs on Sunday afternoon.

One of the ATVs has been located, but there are no signs of the hunters, who are known to be experienced outdoorsmen.

Search teams are on the ground, as is a plane from CFB Trenton, but the men remain missing.

