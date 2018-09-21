Missing 29-year-old man last seen in RM of Stuartburn
St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP are on the lookout for a missing man.
William Pachniowski, 29, was last seen at his father’s residence in the RM of Stuartburn on Sept. 12. He’s described as 5’9″, 175 lbs, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
READ MORE: Selkirk RCMP seek missing woman
RCMP are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the RCMP detachment at 204-433-7433, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
WATCH: RCMP appeal to public for leads in ‘suspicious’ missing person case
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.