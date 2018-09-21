Missing 29-year-old man last seen in RM of Stuartburn

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP are on the lookout for a missing man.

William Pachniowski, 29, was last seen at his father’s residence in the RM of Stuartburn on Sept. 12. He’s described as 5’9″, 175 lbs, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

RCMP are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the RCMP detachment at 204-433-7433, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

