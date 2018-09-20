Selkirk RCMP seek missing woman

Selkirk RCMP are looking for the public’s help in finding 47-year-old Marylee Watt.

She was last seen in Selkirk on Sept. 8, but was believed to be in the Winnipeg area when she last spoke to someone on Sept. 11.

Watt is described as 5’3″ and around 145 pounds. She has brown eyes, glasses, brown shoulder-length hair, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie or jacket.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

