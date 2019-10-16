Waterloo man charged with arson after overnight fire at apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

One man is in custody and another was taken to hospital following an overnight fire in Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police say officers were called to an apartment building on Kraus Drive, along with the Waterloo Fire Department, at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of the blaze.

READ MORE: Man charged with performing indecent act aboard Grand River Transit bus in Waterloo

One person was reportedly transported to hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office was called in after the fire was deemed suspicious.

A 52-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested and charged with arson endangering life.

READ MORE: Police release image of suspect in reported Waterloo theft

Police do not have a damage estimate yet.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they are continuing to investigate the fire and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.