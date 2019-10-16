Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo man charged with arson after overnight fire at apartment building

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 10:35 am
Waterloo police are investigating an apartment building fire they have deemed suspicious.
Waterloo police are investigating an apartment building fire they have deemed suspicious. Global News File

One man is in custody and another was taken to hospital following an overnight fire in Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police say officers were called to an apartment building on Kraus Drive, along with the Waterloo Fire Department, at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of the blaze.

READ MORE: Man charged with performing indecent act aboard Grand River Transit bus in Waterloo

One person was reportedly transported to hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office was called in after the fire was deemed suspicious.

A 52-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested and charged with arson endangering life.

READ MORE: Police release image of suspect in reported Waterloo theft

Police do not have a damage estimate yet.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they are continuing to investigate the fire and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterlooWaterloo crimeontario fire marshalWaterloo FireKraus DriveKraus Drive fireOntario Fire Marshal Kraus Drive fireOntario Fire Marshal Waterloo fireWaterloo apartment building fireWaterloo fire department
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.