Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police release image of suspect in reported Waterloo theft

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 11:29 am
Waterloo Regional Police would like to speak with this man in connection with a recently reported break-in.
Waterloo Regional Police would like to speak with this man in connection with a recently reported break-in. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with a recently reported theft at a garage in Waterloo.

Police say a man entered a secure garage on King Street North on Oct. 1 and allegedly took personal items from someone’s vehicle, including identification and bank cards.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog says no charges against Waterloo officer who struck 2 men with cruiser

The suspect then used the bank cards to make several transactions in Waterloo, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the man in the photo to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8434 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterlooWaterloo crimecar theftKing Street NorthKing Street North WaterlooWaterloo theftWaterloo car theftWaterloo suspect photo
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.