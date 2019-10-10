Police release image of suspect in reported Waterloo theft

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with a recently reported theft at a garage in Waterloo.

Police say a man entered a secure garage on King Street North on Oct. 1 and allegedly took personal items from someone’s vehicle, including identification and bank cards.

The suspect then used the bank cards to make several transactions in Waterloo, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the man in the photo to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8434 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

