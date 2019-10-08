Ontario’s police watchdog says no charges against Waterloo officer who struck 2 men with cruiser

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says there is no basis to lay charges against a Waterloo police officer who struck two men with his cruiser in April.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in the early morning of April 20, police responded to reports of gunshots and people fighting in the area of King Street North and Hickory Street in Waterloo.

The SIU said an officer was driving on King Street and struck two men who were in the middle of the road with the front of his cruiser.

The men sustained injuries, however, the SIU said it was “unable to reasonably conclude that the officer committed a criminal offence.”

At the time of the incident, the SIU said a 26-year-old man was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital, where he was taken to intensive care.

A 22-year-old man was taken to a Kitchener hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the SIU said.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

—With files from The Canadian Press